He was a banker and businessman, a Crystal River city councilman, a former Clemson football player and a forever fan, a pillar of the community, "but most importantly, Patrick Fitzpatrick was a family man," said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek in a statement Wednesday.
“Crystal River lost one of its own today,” Meek said. “We give thanks for Pat, his incredible service to Crystal River, and the time we had with him. Pat has made Crystal River a much better place and we are grateful for him.
“Please join me in praying for his wife, Laura Lou, and his entire family.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Patrick "Pat" Fitzpatrick died Wednesday, June 7, at age 66 after a long, valiant battle with cancer.
The youngest of five boisterous boys, the sons of Inverness attorney, the late Charles “Fitz” Fitzpatrick and his wife, Dot, Pat Fitzpatrick grew up in Inverness, although he lived most of his life in Crystal River.
Of the five Fitzpatrick sons — Mike, Kevin, Timmy, Spike and Patrick — Mike is the only one still living.
Family patriarch Charles Fitzpatrick died in 1986.
“Those five boys were a real band of brothers, five peas in a pod,” said Inverness native Sam Himmel. “We grew up with them, and Pat was always the life of the party. He loved people and could always make you laugh.
“One thing about Pat, he loved his family and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids; he was always bragging about them.”
Rocky Hensley, another Inverness native, also knew the Fitzpatrick clan growing up, and also said one of the most noteworthy things about Pat was his dedication to his family and community.
Of course, Hensley, who never left Inverness, always razzed Pat for “defecting” to Crystal River when he married Laura Lou Tolle Fitzpatrick, whose family goes back multi-generations in Crystal River.
“We’d always give him a hard time about growing up a ‘Hurricane’ and then becoming part of the ‘Pirate Nation.’ But that’s OK, because he was just a really good person,” Hensley said.
Fitzpatrick graduated from Citrus High School in 1975 and went on to play football for Clemson University.
After college, Fitzpatrick went into banking, including working for Citizens First National Bank in Inverness, started by Ed Gerrits.
In 2019, when the original Citizens bank building was demolished, Fitzpatrick told the Chronicle: “I remember working at First Federal across the street and walking over for lunch — they had their own kitchen and a cook. I think Mr. Gerrits made me pay a dollar, but it was worth it! Best fried chicken and greens and all kinds of other Southern food. It was so good, I went to work for them.”
When Fitzpatrick moved to Crystal River, more than 40 years ago, he made it his home.
“To me, he was ‘Mr. Crystal River,’” said Crystal River businessman Wil Wilson. “I’ve known Pat my entire life; he and my late father, Steve, were friends.
“From his years in the banking industry and real estate fields all the way to his involvement in community organizations and coaching youth sports, I don’t think anyone did more for this community than Pat Fitzpatrick.”
In 2021, Fitzpatrick was nominated for Citizen of the Year.
“I know Patrick from Rotary and he always stepped up to the plate whenever he was needed,” wrote Art Jones in his nominating letter. “He is presently on the Crystal River City Council and has served for years as a calm and unifying voice in Crystal River.
“He has lately faced some serious health issues but has remained on the city council and involved in the community above and beyond his call of duty. He and his wife, Laura Lou, are both amazing. They are part of what makes Crystal River such a great city.”
In 2022, at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pillar Awards, Fitzpatrick was given the Charles B. Fitzpatrick Heritage Award, the award named for his father, given to an individual who has significantly impacted the quality of life in Citrus County with a lifetime of community service and involvement.
“He was an icon in the community and the voice of reason on the council,” said Ken Frink, Crystal River city manager. “He always knew the direction the city needed to go and was able to guide the council in making wise decisions.
“The first day I met him, we met up at Lollygaggers one afternoon, and almost immediately I realized I wanted to work for this guy. From that day forward, we were really good friends. He was someone I considered a mentor; he was somebody I knew I needed to look up to and was a big brother to me. He’s somebody who will be severely missed.”