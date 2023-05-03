Despite apprehension by some Inverness city council members, the council gave its city manager approval to investigate the process of moving the Wallace Brooks Park boat dock to the adjacent Liberty Park.
The council opened the door for City Manager Eric Williams to meet with Environmental Resources Management and ask for ERM to investigate all that’s involved in the process, including permit requirements, if there are any.
The city installed the boat dock at the park in Big Lake Henderson about three years ago to attract boaters and keep them from mooring their vessels along the shore.
Councilman Gene Davis, also a boat owner, told the council the dock is too close to the proposed dredging and beach site. It’s also too isolated and boaters don’t want to leave their boats there for fear of theft. He also said the dock is too far from Liberty Park, where there are many more attractions.
The dock, if moved to Liberty, could also be used there for the annual Big Bass Bluegrass and BBQ event, which draws dozens of boaters and more every year, he said.
Williams’ proposal is to convert the current dock site to a pier. He also warned that having boats drawn to the future swimming area is a safety issue.
“This is not a good mix,” Williams said of boats and swimmers in close proximity. “It’s a recipe to have something happen.”
Council members Jacquie Hepfer and Cabot McBride and Mayor Bob Plaisted agreed the time to move the dock was now.
But Council president Linda Bega and Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich said they wanted to know more about the moving costs. The two, however, agreed to get the consultants to start the process and give an estimate as to what they think costs will be.
Lizanich said the city had many other needs and the dock issue should maybe have to wait.
Williams said he could return in two weeks with some more information and some potential, funding sources.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.