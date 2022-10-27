A Citrus County motorist was involved in a deadly traffic crash when his vehicle and two others collided with a pedestrian walking across an interstate in Pasco County.
Prior to the 5:07 a.m. collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 41-year-old Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling south on I-75, near milepost 274 outside of Land O’ Lakes, when their Ford Expedition broke down.
After stopping their SUV along the roadway, according to FHP, the impaired pair exited the vehicle, and the Tampa man tried to walk across the interstate, but was fatally struck by a van, an SUV and a pickup truck, which all stopped afterward.
A 66-year-old Inverness man was driving the van, while a 54-year-old Brooksville man and a 54-year-old New Port Richey man were driving the SUV and pickup truck, respectively, according to FHP. None of them suffered injuries.
First responders closed southbound lanes of I-75 near State Road 56 until around 2:30 p.m.
