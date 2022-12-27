CCSO 2020 Logo
Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow.

According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were seen by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, jumping over the fence of the WCA.

Thomas Sarver

Sarver
Robert Lee Fitchett

Fitchett

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.