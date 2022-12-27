Bagging an off-season deer was not in the cards for two Inverness men, who law enforcement said jumped over the fence into Potts Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 21 with guns in tow.
According to arrest records of Thomas John Sarver, 26, and Robert Lee Fitchett, 50, the two were seen by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, jumping over the fence of the WCA.
According to records, obtained Tuesday, Dec. 27, the two men headed toward their car with one carrying a 12-gauge shotgun. It was found later that the second man had a .380 handgun.
The initial officer telephoned a second offer about the two getting in the car and leaving on Dee River Road.
The second Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was already patrolling the area. According to reports, the second officer stopped the car.
The officer approached Sarver, who was the driver, and asked him for his driver’s license. According to records, Sarver replied that he didn’t have one. The officer also reported seeing a .380 handgun and a rifle carrying case in the back seat.
According to records, the officer directed Sarver out of the car and searched him, finding two slug shotgun shells. The shells matched the shells also in the shotgun. The handgun was also loaded.
According to records, Sarver said the two jumped the fence around the state land, but did so only to take a walk and that the guns were for protection in case they saw wild hogs or other dangerous animals.
The arresting officer reported that he then gave Sarver’s name to his dispatch and learned that Sarver already had two felony convictions, one being for possessing a concealed firearm in 2018, according to reports. He was not allowed to carry a weapon.
The first officer searched the car and reported finding a substance in the shotgun case that tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also reported finding marijuana in the car.
According to reports, after arresting both men, Fitchett agreed to talk with the officers and said that they were “hoping to see something. Like deer or something.”
Asked if they were deer hunting, Fitchett replied “yeah. Not really. Yeah. Yeah,” according to reports.
Fitchett said both firearms were his and he did not have a hunting license, according to reports. He also reportedly said they would have shot wildlife if they had seen any.
Sarver was at the time on bond for driving without a license and eluding a law enforcement officer in September. His bond was revoked after arrested by Fish and Wildlife officers and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful entry into the wildlife area, driving with a suspended license, hunting in the wildlife area during a closed season, and possession of marijuana.
Fitchett was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, entering the wildlife area at an undesignated access point, and deer hunting during a closed season. His bond was $4,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.