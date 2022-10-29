Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility.
Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
The sticking point is money and who would own the 60-bed facility. LifeStream Behavioral Center, the organization that provides drug and mental health care, has bought property near the College of Central Florida for the facility.
The organization would kick in $2 million. Hernando County has pledged another $2 million.
Currently, the county’s Baker Act patients are transported by sheriff’s deputies to LifeStream’s Leesburg facility, but that takes deputies off patrol for much of the day.
The problem is that the Citrus County Hospital Board, and the Citrus County Commission, both of whom would donate to the project, want the facility to revert back to the Citrus County public if LifeStream were to lose its mental health contract with the county.
Plaisted told the Chronicle that he understood that county government would want to own the Baker Act facility if LifeStream left. But the county also needs a Baker Act facility and its residents are doing without.
Plaisted said the county and hospital board should donate to the project and be willing to not own the facility.
“If that’s what it takes,” Plaisted said of getting the facility built.
As for the facility’s future if it is built and who would own it, Plaisted said, “things change hands over the years.”
He said the county should “worry about that later” and focus on getting the Baker Act service here.
In his proposed proclamation, Plaisted will cite the county’s large senior citizen population, problems of dementia, and how seniors also need Baker Act care.
Plaisted said he is making the proposed proclamation at the urging of Dementia Education Inc. and Coping with Dementia LLC.
The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.