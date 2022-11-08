Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted was handily reelected Tuesday to his post to serve another four years.
Plaisted has been the mayor for the past 19 years and ran unopposed until now since 2004 when he defeated two opponents during his first mayoral run.
Plaisted received 1,836 votes, 65.34% of the votes, beating political newcomer Max Schulman.
Inverness is the Citrus County seat and has a population of about 7,500 residents.
Plaisted said he owes his victory to the relationships he’s formed over the years.
“Because people like me and I like people. I don’t know strangers,” he told the Chronicle after the votes were reported.
The votes reported by the supervisor of elections office were still unofficial as of Tuesday evening.
Although the mayor does not vote on council issues, he can veto in some cases and can speak on all issues before the council.
“As the mayor I’m the ambassador of the city,” he said. “It’s been a real blessing to me to be the mayor.”
“I do love the job. I do love what it means. And I love being the face of the city,” he said.
Both candidates ran their campaigns on a relatively small budget with Plaisted’s October financial report showing $2,600 in contributions, $2,000 of which was a loan to himself. Schulman raised $3,030, of which $2,920 was a loan to himself. Additional financial reports will be submitted later this month.
The politically well-connected and popular mayor had ample volunteers and supporters, often wearing recognizable yellow T-shirts, appearing at political events to drum up support for their candidate.
Schulman, on the other hand, conceded early after announcing his candidacy, that his primary purpose for running was because elections needed more than one candidate running for office. He often praised Plaisted for his work as mayor and the city council’s accomplishments.
As for his win Tuesday night, a jubilant Plaisted said, “I’m back in the saddle again.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.