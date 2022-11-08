Inverness election results

Inverness City Councilwoman Linda Bega is flanked by Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted and his wife, Cookie, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at their Inverness home as the three look over election results. Plaisted won his reelection bid, capturing 1,836 votes (65.3%) while his challenger, Michael “Max” Schulman, got 974 votes (34.6%).

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted was handily reelected Tuesday to his post to serve another four years.

Plaisted has been the mayor for the past 19 years and ran unopposed until now since 2004 when he defeated two opponents during his first mayoral run.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.