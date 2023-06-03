Three years ago, Inverness was lucky if it could attract a dozen vendors to its Market at the Depot, and not many shoppers would spend money with them. Fast forward, and the situation has changed drastically. Now, more than 75 vendors crowd inside the large pavilion, with even more setting up outside when they reach overflow capacity on the first and fourth Saturday of every month. The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sometimes, nearly 100 vendors come to the North Apopka Avenue facility, offering a wide variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, homemade soaps, jewelry, candles, baskets, wood bowls, fresh fish, and Polish meats and sausages. The market attracts a couple thousand customers.
Lisa Riker, the owner of Goddess Wires, considers the market her home market. As customers look on, she creates handmade jewelry, often incorporating gothic themes. She wraps carved stones with copper wire or crafts individualized pieces on a jeweler's anvil, tapping them with a small hammer. Riker strives to infuse a part of herself into every item she makes. Prices for her creations range from $5 to $30, as she wants everyone to be able to afford homemade pieces of jewelry.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Riker, who is 54 years old and works as a postal carrier, and her husband Dallas, also participate in other markets but enjoy coming to Inverness due to its proximity to their home in Homosassa. Being creative serves as an emotional release for Riker and allows her to connect with people, interact with fellow vendors, and earn a little extra money. She jokes about not letting the bottom financial line determine her staying in business, sometimes earning as little as 3 cents per hour after considering her expenses. However, the joy of watching customers find what they're looking for or discovering something they love unexpectedly at her table outweighs any financial concerns.
Inverness does not charge vendors to set up tables at the market. One of Riker's customers, Juana Harmon, who bought an owl necklace, expresses her support for local crafters, believing that their creativity and hard work deserve recognition and support. Harmon traveled from her home in Lecanto to visit Inverness' market.
Saturday marked Robert Sochocki's first time as a vendor at the market. He already sells at other markets in Ocala, Mt. Dora, and the Villages. Initially, business was slow for Sochocki, but it picked up around noon, especially for his gluten-free products. Bernadette Patrick, one of Sochocki's customers, expressed her enjoyment of the market, stating that it gets her out of the house and provides something interesting to see. Dennis Teegarden, a bartender at The Cove Resort and Pub, frequents the market with his girlfriend. He acknowledges that he could shop at Walmart, where prices are lower, but emphasizes the unique atmosphere of the market and the opportunity to engage with people. Teegarden even contemplates becoming a vendor himself, offering alcohol as a product that others don't currently provide, thus adding an element that distinguishes the market.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams occasionally visits the market to observe buyers and sellers and listen to what people want and say about the city and the market. He doesn't disclose his administrative position to anyone at the pavilion. The city opened the market in late 2019, initially charging vendors $20. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city waived the fee to help businesses generate more revenue.
Even after the pandemic ended, the city decided not to reinstate the charge. Williams states that the market represents a mutual investment between the city and the vendors, as the city ultimately recoups its $20 through sales taxes at the market or when visitors patronize local restaurants, downtown shops, or visit The Valerie Theatre. Williams expresses satisfaction with the success of the market and highlights the role his staff played in surpassing expectations. He adds that he wants the market to offer items that he hasn't seen before.
Peyton Piestrup, a 45-year-old soapmaker, started selling handmade soaps and shampoos approximately a year ago. After paying off the mortgage and with their son moving out, Piestrup quit his job and began making soap, while his wife already owned her own business. Piestrup developed his "Big Guy Soaps" brand, listing the ingredients on each bar. He occasionally offers small soap samples to potential customers but mainly relies on word-of-mouth referrals.
His soap sells for $8 per bar, and his regular customers willingly pay the price because they appreciate the superior quality compared to major retailers. Over the past couple of years, Piestrup has refined the ingredients for the six different kinds of soaps he offers. The soaps also serve as shampoos, made with gentle oils and fragrances. Piestrup humorously mentions that even his wife uses his soap now. Reflecting on cheaper soaps available at local retailers, he jokes about his own transformation from using them to creating his own superior products.