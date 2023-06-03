Three years ago, Inverness was lucky if it could attract a dozen vendors to its Market at the Depot, and not many shoppers would spend money with them. Fast forward, and the situation has changed drastically. Now, more than 75 vendors crowd inside the large pavilion, with even more setting up outside when they reach overflow capacity on the first and fourth Saturday of every month. The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sometimes, nearly 100 vendors come to the North Apopka Avenue facility, offering a wide variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, homemade soaps, jewelry, candles, baskets, wood bowls, fresh fish, and Polish meats and sausages. The market attracts a couple thousand customers.

The Inverness Market at the Depot is a Saturday destination for visitors wanting unique crafts.  

Lisa Riker, the owner of Goddess Wires, considers the market her home market. As customers look on, she creates handmade jewelry, often incorporating gothic themes. She wraps carved stones with copper wire or crafts individualized pieces on a jeweler's anvil, tapping them with a small hammer. Riker strives to infuse a part of herself into every item she makes. Prices for her creations range from $5 to $30, as she wants everyone to be able to afford homemade pieces of jewelry.

Lisa Riker explains what's involved in making her jewelry to customers and asks for suggestions as to how she could make what they a want to buy. To her right is her husband, Dallas Riker. 
What started out as soap for a man and his beard, now sees a bigger market.
Everyone is welcomed at the Market at the Depot; two legged or four.

