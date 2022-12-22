Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road 91, following a sports utility vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Ocala woman, when the man overtook and collided with the rear of the SUV at approximately 12:57 a.m., the FHP report stated. Upon impact, the man’s sedan came to rest on the grass shoulder of the highway.

