Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road 91, following a sports utility vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Ocala woman, when the man overtook and collided with the rear of the SUV at approximately 12:57 a.m., the FHP report stated. Upon impact, the man’s sedan came to rest on the grass shoulder of the highway.
The SUV continued onto the grass median, overturning multiple times, during which one of passengers was ejected from the vehicle, the report stated. Two people in the SUV — a 40-year-old man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and an 11-year-old male, both from Ocala — died at the scene of the crash.
The 27-year-old Inverness man was not injured in the collision. Four other passengers in the SUV — the driver, a 38-year-old woman, a 10-year-old female, a 37-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, all from Ocala — all had minor injuries.