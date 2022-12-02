CCSO 2020 Logo
An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office.

According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean Phillip Ogurek, 56, went into the Crystal River Rural King, walked to the firearm counter and asked to see a AR-15 assault style rifle.

Sean Phillip Ogurek

Ogurek

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.