An Inverness man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges all stemming from a five-day rampage of batteries, thefts, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office.
According to county arrest records, investigating CCSO deputies said that on June, 23, 2021 Sean Phillip Ogurek, 56, went into the Crystal River Rural King, walked to the firearm counter and asked to see a AR-15 assault style rifle.
The witness said he handed the rifle to Ogurek and seconds later Ogurek began walking away from the counter toward the store’s exit with the rifle, according to records.
The witness, who was an employee at Rural King, told the deputy that he shouted at Ogurek to stop, chased after him, and with the help of other employees, managed to get the rifle away before Ogurek could leave the store.
According to records, Ogurek kicked one of the employees trying to stop him. The victim was 66 years old.
According to records, the investigating deputy met with Ogurek while being held at the Sumter County jail on an unrelated charge. The deputy reported Ogurek admitted to trying to take the rifle and that he was having “a bad day.”
On June 17, 2021, deputies were called to Arby’s restaurant on North Suncoast Boulevard about a road rage complaint.
According to records, deputies met witnesses at the restaurant.
The first witness told the deputies he was driving north on North Suncoast Boulevard when he saw the driver of a maroon Honda run a red light at West Venable Street. According to records, the witness said he soon saw the driver, later identified as Ogurek, out of his car fighting a bicyclist.
According to records, the witness said he got out of his vehicle to try and protect the bicyclist when Ogurek got back into his car and tried to run the bicyclist over.
The witness said that he (the witness) pulled out a revolver and that’s when Ogurek drove off.
The bicyclist told deputies that Ogurek passed him near Arby’s and stopped his car, got out, ran toward him and then hitting him, according to records. The victim said Ogurek also threw and traffic barrel at him and his bicycle.
One of the deputies met with Ogurek at the Sumter County jail on June 30, 2021.
According to records, Ogurek said he stopped only to help the bicyclist on the side of the road and the cyclist attacked him.
On June 22, 2021 a deputy was called to a Lecanto business where the victim told the deputy that Ogurek threatened him because of some work the business had done to his motorcycle. According to records, while at the business, Ogurek told the victim he stole his Mac-tool brand torque wrench and snap on ratchet.
According to records Ogurek told the victim he pawned the tools at Colonial Pawn in Inverness. The deputy went to the pawnshop and the business provided the deputy with transaction documents identifying Ogurek and the tools and told the deputy that Ogurek presented himself as the owner of the tools, according to records. The tools were valued at $525.
On Nov. 28, 2022, deputies arrested Ogurek and charged him with:
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
- Battery;
- Petite theft;
- Dealing in stolen property;
- Providing a pawnshop with false ownership information;
- Grand theft of a firearm;
- Battery on a person 65 years old or older; and,
- Resisting while trying to recover stolen property.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.