An Inverness man was sentenced this week to spend the rest of his life in state prison following his 2022 arrest and no-contest plea to charges of intending to engage in sexual activity with a child.
Christopher James Covyaw, 50, was sentenced to life in the Florida Department of Corrections as a result of his arrest by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and Operation Cyber Knights. He was one of 10 arrested in the operation. Six of the 10 have been sentenced, but Covyaw was the first to receive a life sentence.
As part of the operation, the Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU) worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
The operation was a strategic undercover Internet Crimes Against Children effort to apprehend potential cyber predators who had the intent to engage in sexual activity with a child.
According to court and Sheriff’s Office documents, Covyaw contacted, via the internet, an undercover law enforcement officer whom he believed to be a young boy.
Despite acknowledging the age of the child during their communications, Covyaw still sent numerous pornographic images and made plans to meet with the young boy to engage in sexual activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Following the operation, deputies arrested Covyaw, charging him with four counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, two counts of seducing or luring a child, one count of sex offender fail to register a phone number, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Covyaw was a registered sex offender for previous offenses involving children since 2021 and was to remain on sexual offender probation until May of 2028, according to the Sheriff’s Office and court records.
Covyaw pleaded no contest to his most recent charges.
“Covyaw has proven that he cannot be rehabilitated and will not stop committing repulsive crimes. Covyaw will no longer be a danger to the children in our community as he serves the rest of his life behind bars,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast, in a media release.
“This life sentence is an affirmation of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office commitment to protecting our children from disgusting predators like Covyaw and making Citrus County the safest community in Florida. I am extremely proud of our High Tech Crimes Unit and our partnering agencies for their outstanding work in taking yet another child predator off of our streets.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.