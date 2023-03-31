An Inverness man was sentenced this week to spend the rest of his life in state prison following his 2022 arrest and no-contest plea to charges of intending to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Christopher James Covyaw, 50, was sentenced to life in the Florida Department of Corrections as a result of his arrest by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and Operation Cyber Knights. He was one of 10 arrested in the operation. Six of the 10 have been sentenced, but Covyaw was the first to receive a life sentence.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.