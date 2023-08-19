Dan, who lives in Inverness, said he couldn’t afford to get his medical marijuana legally from a dispensary.
So he said he’s doing what many other Citrus Countians do - he gets it off the street.
“I do black market weed now,” Dan said.
Dan, who chose not to reveal his whole name, agreed to talk to the Chronicle about his plight. He has a painful degenerative disc disease incurred from his stint in the military and went through the proper channels to obtain medical marijuana to relieve the constant pain.
He got a doctor’s prescription, paid for his card and went to a marijuana dispensary to buy his pain-relieving weed the legal way.
But it proved too costly. Dan tried it for a year, but couldn't afford the $300-$400 a month he was paying.
So reluctantly he went on the black market and now buys it discreetly from a dealer in Inverness.
And he says he’s not alone. There are more people in Citrus County than you think, he said, who are foregoing the legal methods and getting their medical marijuana off the street. Many, he said, are seniors on a tight income.
“I know a lot of people who would gladly go to the dispensary but it’s too expensive,” Dan said.
Contrary to TV shows, Dan doesn’t meet his supplier wearing a dark trench coat in the middle of the night behind a convenience store. Rather, his supplier is a friend and family man and they arrange to meet monthly at his home.
The supplier gets his product from a grower in Mississippi and sells marijuana to states that have not legalized recreational pot. He also sells locally for folks who depend on medical pot to get them through the painful days.
“I live on a disability but it’s hard to pay the bills, let alone spending $300 to $400 a month on medical marijuana,” Dan said
“I don’t get nervous,” he said. “I go over there and take care of business and then say, ‘See you next month.’
“The guy has other clients - older clients mostly, 50 and up.”
The street marijuana, he said, is the same as the dispensaries. The only difference is that it’s cheaper.
“When I get my disability check each month, he’s the first bill I pay,” Dan said.
The marijuana, he said, helps take away some of the pain, but it never really goes away.
“It’s never going to get better,” he said.
Dan, who is separated from his wife, has two grandchildren and says his family knows what’s going on but they are fine with it.
Dan said he hopes backers are successful in getting a referendum on the 2024 Florida general election ballot and it passes.
It’s inevitable, he said.
In five years, Dan believes he won’t have to buy his medical marijuana on the sly. It will be sold out of vending machines, similar to cigarettes, he said..
Dan said he is buying the weed “significantly cheaper” than the dispensary. The only difference is, he said, the supplier is not a licensed seller.
“It gets me out of bed, it allows me to go out and do stuff,” he said.
“I’m an (Air Force) veteran,” he said. “The VA should be taking care of us. They should be giving us medical marijuana.
“I think it's a shame because I have to break a law once a month to get medicine that grows in the ground and helps me,” he added. “I tried to do it legally. I’m doing it now the way I know best.”