An Inverness man who faced eviction from his home now sits in the Citrus County jail instead.
According to the May 10 arrest record of 2, the 37-year-old Mennella may have forgotten he was supposed to leave his residence and that Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on their way to make sure he left.
Instead, deputies arrived at 465 South Smith Ave. to serve the occupants an eviction notice, the people living there were anything but ready to move out, according to records. The arresting deputy also noted that the home was a location that known drug users frequented.
A second deputy at the scene also told the arrested deputy that he had been there two days before, on May 8th to give the tenants 24 hours to pack up and leave.
Instead of being empty when the deputies arrived and walked through the home, they first found a woman in her bedroom in the rear of the house. She was told to leave.
According to records, the deputy then found Mennella asleep in a chair in another back room. And despite calling out for him several times to wake up, he wouldn’t awaken.
When deputies approached the sleeping Mennella, they found a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside and aluminum foil in his lap, according to records.
The deputies finally managed to awaken the sleeping Mennella and put in handcuffs. The deputies also found a blue straw under his knee as the deputies helped him out of the chair.
The deputies tested the powder and the residue in the straw and both tested positive for fentanyl.
The amount of fentanyl recovered was 0.25 grams.
Mennella was taken to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $6,000. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.