What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black, 35, a Citrus County deputy was called to the Inverness Walmart about a theft, and later told by a dispatch operator that Black had also brandished a knife.
According to records, the victim at the Walmart told the operator the weapon was a fixed-blade knife with a green cord wrapped around the handle.
According to records, another deputy later went to the Walmart to review security video of Black and interview the first victim. That deputy reported that the victim said he watched Black take a backpack and fill it with merchandise and leave the store through the garden section. The victim said Black brandished his knife at the victim, according to records. The items taken totaled nearly $254.
According to records, the initial victim, along with two other victims, followed Black to the Inverness Bealls department store, and called the sheriff’s office.
A total of three deputies came to the Bealls’ scene and stopped and searched Black.
The deputies reported finding the knife with its green cord wrapped around the handle, a glass pipe with burned residue and a baggie containing a crystal substance, both testing positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies arrested Black and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, retail theft of more than $100 but less than $750.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.