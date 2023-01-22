CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black, 35, a Citrus County deputy was called to the Inverness Walmart about a theft, and later told by a dispatch operator that Black had also brandished a knife.

Kinchen taylor Black

Black

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.