Visitors to Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness are getting closer to being able to take a dip from the shoreline out into Lake Henderson.
For city officials working with state water regulators, progress that will allow the city to dredge along a portion of the shoreline has been slow going. But after more than a year of swimming against bureaucratic currents, City Manager Eric Williams is expected to report progress to the Inverness council members during their regularly scheduled public hearing May 2.
The city wants to dredge and restore a portion of the shoreline at the park to its original sand-bottom condition. While discussing the proposed project with state water officials, city staff aren’t talking about turning the site into a beach, but that’s the goal.
What’s unique about the case is that the city owns a strip of submerged land of Lake Henderson along Wallace Brooks Park. That’s rare, Williams said.
So instead of asking state water agencies for permission to dredge, William’s request is that the agencies acknowledge the city is exempt from the normal regulatory process when it comes to dredging there. The city owns a 1962 document recording a public dedication by the State of Florida of submerged lands of Lake Henderson to the city at Wallace Brooks Park and for the city to develop.
“Currently, the city has received an exemption to the proposed activity from the Southwest Florida Management District and is awaiting the final exemption acknowledgement from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” Williams wrote the city council. “Once the aforementioned exemption is in hand, the city will proceed with the first phase of the restoration and dredging.”
Williams said that once the land along the shoreline is dredged and brought back to initial state, visitors may want to enjoy the water in the lake, and the city won’t stop them.
Williams said that he expects the FDEP to respond to the city’s exemption request in a matter of days.
Williams is scheduled to give the council an update on the issue.
Williams will also give the council an update about Councilman Gene Davis’ proposal two weeks ago that the council consider moving the current boat dock at Wallace Brooks to nearby Liberty Park. If approved, the city would replace the dock for boaters with a pier.
“In keeping with the Council direction staff has engaged with Environmental Resources Management to best understand what would be required to move the dockage,” Williams said.
The council meeting will begin 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s government center, 212 West Main St., Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.