Visitors to Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness are getting closer to being able to take a dip from the shoreline out into Lake Henderson.

For city officials working with state water regulators, progress that will allow the city to dredge along a portion of the shoreline has been slow going. But after more than a year of swimming against bureaucratic currents, City Manager Eric Williams is expected to report progress to the Inverness council members during their regularly scheduled public hearing May 2.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.