The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.

Prior to the unanimous support during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled public meeting, the city engaged its entertainment district to coincide with downtown events. During those events the city issued local businesses selling alcohol unique plastic cups to sell either beer or wine when customers wanted to be able to go outside or to other businesses with their drinks.

