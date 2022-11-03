The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Prior to the unanimous support during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled public meeting, the city engaged its entertainment district to coincide with downtown events. During those events the city issued local businesses selling alcohol unique plastic cups to sell either beer or wine when customers wanted to be able to go outside or to other businesses with their drinks.
City Manager Eric Williams originally planned to propose expanding the hours of the program rather than turning it off when a downtown city event was finished. He planned to ask council members to discuss whether he could automatically engage the entertainment district each week from Thursday through Sunday.
The city first began the district program a year ago and Williams reported there had been no problems and the program had been “a great economic tool for (the downtown businesses).”
Williams said he doesn’t expect any problems if allowed to expand it to seven days per week and told his council bosses he would return with a formal plan and set hours, likely 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. or noon to midnight.
Councilwoman Linda Bega said the first year of the entertainment district served as a trial period and since there were no problems it was “time to take it to the next step.”
Williams said the program could always be scaled back if problems manifest.
Council president Cabot McBride said he was not enthusiastic about expanding the program to this extent but was willing to go along with his four council members, knowing it could always be changed.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.