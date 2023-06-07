About six months ago, Inverness officials suffered a code compliance defeat when the city's code enforcement magistrate sided with a business owner. The city had complained about the business piling used merchandise outdoors in front of the store.
City Manager Eric Williams is now returning with a new "offensive accumulation" ordinance. He informed the city council on Tuesday that this proposed ordinance was developed with input from the magistrate.
The issue with the current ordinance is that it requires the "exterior property and premises to be maintained in a clean, safe, and sanitary condition."
The magistrate concluded that while the business did maintain an unsightly storage area, it was not unsanitary.
Over the past few months, the city staff went back to the drawing board and focused on creating an ordinance that specifically targets what they deemed as "offensive accumulation" for both Inverness merchants and residents.
"The new offensive accumulation ordinance is designed to provide code compliance staff with the necessary violation language to address certain displays of junk, trash, and debris," wrote Williams.
Here is how the proposed ordinance reads:
Without an overhead cover, it shall be unlawful for any person to openly accumulate, leave, dump, or store the items listed below in any Inverness zoning district:
Items normally designed for indoor use in a home, office, or retail building.
Building materials not associated with an active building permit.
Any other disorganized personal property that can be seen from public rights-of-way or neighboring properties for more than three days.
Williams informed the city council that the proposed ordinance will not impact orderly outdoor displays by Inverness merchants. He also mentioned that it was reviewed and recommended for approval by the code enforcement special magistrate.
During the first hearing on the proposal, the city council unanimously approved the proposal with a 5-0 vote. The council will vote on the proposed ordinance for the final time in two weeks.
Williams informed the council that this issue is not uncommon, as property owners in Florida have many rights.
"I've encountered this situation numerous times in my career, to the point where it's not even funny," Williams said.
While Williams respects and understands property rights, he believes that the city needs protections in place for neighbors impacted by others.
Councilman Cabot McBride expressed his support for the proposed ordinance, stating that it was "rational, reasonable, and responsible."
