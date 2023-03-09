A proposed new Inverness commercial sign ordinance has less to do with how signs should look in the city than their height off the ground.
The ordinance, which passed the first of its two council votes Tuesday, will require new businesses wanting a sign to build it in the form of a monument sign rather than a sign on a pole.
Currently, the city allows commercial signs up to 80 square-feet and up to 25 feet in height of the ground
The new ordinance, if approved, would limit signs to 64 square feet and no more than 10 feet in height and require signs to be in the monument style.
Greg Rice, Inverness’ community development director, told the council Tuesday during its regularly scheduled council meeting that business owners told him they didn’t want to be forced to change their signs.
As a compromise, Rice said he is proposing current signs on poles be left as they are and businesses can repair them if damaged. But if a new business is built and the owner wants a sign, they should only be allowed a monument sign.
If a current business changes and needs a new sign, then the ordinance would require the new signage appearance. The new ordinance changes also wouldn’t allow the business owner to move his sign on a pole to another location.
Rice said the monument-style signs “adds to our sense of place” and is more “modern and elegant.”
Rice also said they provide customers with eye-level visibility and guides drivers to the entrance of the business.
Council president Cabot McBride said the ordinance was “very fair.”
Councilwoman Linda Bega thanked Rice for his work on the issue, but added she was disappointed the proposed ordinance still allowed existing signs on poles.
City Manager Eric Williams said that some existing businesses will likely change their signs “in keeping up with the Joneses.”
He also said that more monument signs will bring about more monument signs.
The second vote on the issue will be during the city’s next meeting later this month.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.