Monument signs

Examples of monument signs on the right in contrast to a pole sign on the left.

A proposed new Inverness commercial sign ordinance has less to do with how signs should look in the city than their height off the ground.

The ordinance, which passed the first of its two council votes Tuesday, will require new businesses wanting a sign to build it in the form of a monument sign rather than a sign on a pole.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.