Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

In business, adapt or perish, and Inverness’ Cooter Festival is no exception.

After 16 years of annual Cooter Festivals patterned after a carnival atmosphere with rides and musical acts, attendance each year for the free event was slipping and costs were rising.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.