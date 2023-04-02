The Inverness Lions Club recently participated in the Health & Safety Fair at the Depot in Liberty Park, Inverness.
They were able to setup an area to screen children’s eyes with their PlusOptix Camera. People were able to watch and see how this process is done. While at this event they screened 27 children and gave them the results of their test.
To date Inverness Lions has gone to 12 elementary schools and two events for the purpose of screening children’s eyes, mainly preschool age children. They have screened approximately 297 children and referred about 23 of them to an ophthalmologist for further diagnosis or advised to have their eyes checked again in the near future.
It is very important to catch eye problems early so that some of those problems can be corrected and not cause bigger issues in the future. The Inverness Lions Club is now scheduling preschools for their eye screenings in the near future.
It has also been proven that children that do not see as well, do not do well in school. They also do not realize that they cannot see as well as their friends. Screenings like this have helped many eye problems to be caught early enough to treat.