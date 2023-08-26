Inverness Kiwanis donates $25,000 to Citrus County Blessings

Pictured from left are: David Monier, treasurer, Bart Bennett, vice president, Christina Reed, executive director Citrus County Blessings, Rachelle Garrett-Butler, operations director, Lyle Davis, board member, and Larry Brooks, president.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Kiwanis Club of Inverness announced that it has selected the Citrus County Blessings program as a recipient of a $25,000 donation.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Inverness Kiwanis focuses on the children of Citrus County.

