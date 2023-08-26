Inverness Kiwanis donates $25,000 to Citrus County Blessings

The Kiwanis Club of Inverness announced that it has selected the Citrus County Blessings program as a recipient of a $25,000 donation.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Inverness Kiwanis focuses on the children of Citrus County.
This significant financial contribution aims to facilitate the acquisition of much-needed warehouse equipment, including a forklift, which Blessings will use to enhance the program’s operational efficiency.
Citrus County Blessings, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food assistance to needy children, recently received donated warehouse space from All About IT’s owner, Richard “Hamilton” Rice. The acquisition of this space has necessitated the addition of new equipment previously not needed by the organization.
According to Christina Reed, the Executive Director of Citrus County Blessings, “With this space comes a need for equipment we haven’t had to use in the past. The generosity of the Kiwanis Club of Inverness allows us to operate our program to its fullest potential.”
The Kiwanis Club of Inverness has been a steadfast supporter of Citrus County Blessings and its programs for years. The club has donated a staggering $34,000 to the organization, underscoring its commitment to feeding the hungry children in our community.
Rocky Hensley, a Kiwanis Club board member, said, “This is one of our biggest donations to such a worthwhile organization that helps provide needed food for the children of Citrus County.”
In addition to monetary donations, the Kiwanis Club is involved in Blessing’s fundraisers and volunteer opportunities. Several club members volunteer directly with the program, building pallets of food, delivering and unloading food at pantries, and on serving packing teams.
For information or to donate to Citrus County Blessings, call 352-341-7707 or visit their website at citrus countyblessings.org. For information on the Kiwanis Club of Inverness, visit invernesskiwanis.com.