7 Bridges

7 Bridges 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Inverness markets itself as a “small town done right,” but that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet town that turns off its lights on weekends.

The Citrus County seat is continuing in its efforts to make Inverness a destination for visitors and draw its own residents downtown.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.