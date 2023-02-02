Inverness markets itself as a “small town done right,” but that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet town that turns off its lights on weekends.
The Citrus County seat is continuing in its efforts to make Inverness a destination for visitors and draw its own residents downtown.
Saturday, Feb. 4, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the city’s first free Small Town Saturday Night that will include a disc jockey followed by two bands.
The event will be 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. outside the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum on Courthouse Square.
The music will have a 1970s theme, said Woody Worley, director of Inverness Parks and Recreation.
“It’s a kickoff event and it’s free … to the public,” Worley said.
Attendance at the event will determine how the city moves forward
“If all goes well, possibly we’ll do it monthly,” Worely said.
“We want to see the interest level,” Worely told the Chronicle. “It’s an opportunity for folks to come downtown, get something to eat … visit the shops.”
If the event is well received, Worley said, the city would likely continue holding it on a Saturday.
The city already hosts a series of events throughout the year, such as the Christmas parade and Light Up The lake, Independence Day celebrations, veterans’ events, and Fall Cooter music attractions.
Worely said the event is also a continuation of the city’s growing effort to create more partnerships with local businesses so the private sector can play a larger role in designing and creating events that benefit patrons and visitors.
Nature Coast radio station WXOF (96.7 The Fox) is partnering with the city to bring about the event.
Worely said that federal COVID Relief funding was used to pay for the event, generating business for the city, “so our model continues to be public/private.”
The event will start at 3 p.m. and offer a DJ until 5 p.m., Worley said. The band The Embry Bothers will play from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.. The main event will be 7 Rivers, an Eagles tribute band.
The city’s entertainment district will also be in effect that will allow visitors to purchase alcohol at one business and carry it outside or into another business, Worley said.
The event’s music will be acceptable to families, so the entire family is invited, Worley said, but there won’t be any attractions at the event solely for children.
Worley said he anticipates several hundred people coming to the trial event, possibly 1,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.