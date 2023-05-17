The father-and-daughter duo who opened the Inverness Grill House last fall were so excited about their new enterprise.
Formerly a Golden Corral, they were sure the reimagined restaurant would be a hit.
It didn’t work out. Barely a half year open, owners David and April Jedziniak have closed the doors for good at 2605 State Road 44. They left this message on Facebook:
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our permanent closing. Thank you to our wonderful employees and customers who supported us trying to live our dream.”
From the get-go, the family sit-down restaurant was a long shot. The building had been an all-you-can-eat Golden Corral since 1988 but closed in March 2020, a victim of the pandemic.
The owners even worked for Golden Corral for around 34 years and wanted to try a new concept.
In the end, it came down to consumer preference.
“I think people had hoped the old buffet format would return,” Citrus County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Josh Wooten said. “They did a nice job with the interior remodel but at the end of the day they weren’t offering a product that the consumers wanted. Hopefully they will reevaluate and go back to the Golden Corral model.”
The Grill House served steaks, fish, fried chicken, wings, pizza and burgers, along with mac & cheese and other sides. There was a salad bar and no alcohol.
The Jedziniaks overhauled the old place with new colors and carpet, added a fireplace. They hired 40 employees, who brought the food out to the guests’ tables.
They told the Chronicle at the time they wanted the Inverness restaurant to be the prototype for what could be other Grill House eateries in the area.
Hundreds of people left comments on the Citrus County Live Facebook page. Here’s a sampling:
• “Saw this coming a mile away,” said Larry Tiffany. “Now bring back Golden Corral.”
• “They invested a lot of money and that’s sad,” said Susan Ahrens. “I hope they have better luck in their next adventure.”
• “Should have reopened as a renovated Golden Corral,” said Robert Lackner. “When you open a business you have to know your audience and this county is an all-you-can-eat type of place.”
• “Not surprised,” said Christopher Smith. “We went there and were not impressed at all.”
• “I didn’t even realize it was open,” said Jacob Merrow.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
