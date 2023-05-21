Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Inverness City Council members are again holding their collective breath in hopes that Gov. Ron DeSantis will pass by a couple of their latest projects on the state budget and not do any veto cutting.

The city’s Tallahassee lobbyists told the Inverness council this week that its proposed Withlacoochee State Trail connector once again made it on Florida’s proposed budget. The $1.1 million project that includes a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail a year ago was vetoed by the governor in 2022.

