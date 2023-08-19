rescued dog

An Inverness firefighter poses with the dog rescued Friday during a house fire.

 Photo/Inverness Fire Department

The Inverness Fire Department successfully rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:28 pm on August 18th, 2023, the Inverness Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 811 Longfellow Terrace. Upon arrival, the fire crew from Inverness Engine 2 observed heavy smoke emerging from a single-family residence.

