The Inverness Fire Department successfully rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire on Friday afternoon.
At around 2:28 pm on August 18th, 2023, the Inverness Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 811 Longfellow Terrace. Upon arrival, the fire crew from Inverness Engine 2 observed heavy smoke emerging from a single-family residence.
A bystander at the scene informed the firefighters that an elderly woman was still inside the house. The crew from Engine 2 promptly entered the residence and conducted a thorough search. They located the disoriented woman in her bed and safely extracted her from the structure.
While Engine 2 was focused on the rescue, fire crews from Citrus County Engine 8 worked diligently to extinguish the fire that had engulfed one of the rooms along with its contents.
After ensuring the safety of the woman, the fire crews continued their search of the building. During this search, they located the owner's dog and successfully removed it from the premises.
Following the rescue operation, the elderly woman was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment. Her condition is currently under medical evaluation.
The State Fire Marshal's office has initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire.