One in every five Citrus County households is also home to a pet.
And while local fire rescue departments are equipped to provide oxygen to people who breathed in too much smoke, that wasn’t always the case for pets suffering from the same problem of smoke inhalation.
For Inverness pets, the chances to survive smoke inhalation because of a fire recently after the Inverness City Fire Department was awarded 12 life-saving pet oxygen masks to help reduce the number of pet deaths during fires, Inverness Fire Chief Robert Bessler told the Chronicle.
Invisible Fence of Florida donated the masks to Inverness as part of its Project Breathe Program.
The masks are designed specifically for dogs, cats, and other small animals, Bessler said.
Each Inverness fire vehicle will be equipped with several pet oxygen mask kits.
About 40,000 pets die in residential fires each year in the United States, most from smoke inhalation, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
• City Manager Eric Williams reported that about 1,600 children attended this year’s Cooterween, in addition to the adults who brought them.
Williams also thanked Inverness resident and local arts supporter Sandy Levin for her help.
The event this year was mostly organized by the downtown businesses.
• Williams is also encouraging visitors and residents of the city to see Inverness’ Bigbelly public trash cans, now wrapped in plastic works of art. The endeavor is part of the city’s efforts to provide the public easy access to art.
Williams said the trash cans have become unsightly with age and typically cost about $5,000, because they are also trash compactors. He said the wrap has made the containers attractive, extended their life, and brought art to the community.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.