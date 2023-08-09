Jaimison Sloboden

Jaimison Sloboden

Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of articles focused on the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report, which was presented to the Inverness City Council members at their regular meeting on August 1.

Inverness is situated at the intersection of two major highways: State Road 44 and U.S. Highway 41. Approximately 35,000-40,000 vehicles traverse these roads daily, including an estimated 6,600 heavy trucks.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle