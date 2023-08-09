Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of articles focused on the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report, which was presented to the Inverness City Council members at their regular meeting on August 1.
Inverness is situated at the intersection of two major highways: State Road 44 and U.S. Highway 41. Approximately 35,000-40,000 vehicles traverse these roads daily, including an estimated 6,600 heavy trucks.
"It's a highly trafficked road, and this situation is unlikely to change for various reasons," stated Jaimison Sloboden, representing Michael Baker International, the organization commissioned to conduct the study. Due to its proximity to lakes and a wildlife management district, constructing a bypass is not a viable option for Inverness.
CRASH RATE
The five-year average crash rate surpasses the state average. Between 2017 and 2021, the SR 44 corridor averaged 3.76 crashes per million vehicle miles (mvm), compared to the state average of 2.35 mvm. In absolute numbers, this equates to a total of 140 crashes, averaging 28 per year. Many of these incidents are attributed to past design practices employed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). However, FDOT has now transitioned to adopting a "complete street state" approach.
"When collaborating with FDOT moving forward, you are operating within a system that genuinely promotes road safety for all users," he noted. One strategy involves installing medians, which will reduce the number of turn lanes commonly referred to as "suicide lanes."
PEDESTRIAN SAFETY
The installation of medians will also enhance pedestrian safety, facilitating safer foot travel. Inverness has a significant population of senior citizens who often require more time to cross the road. This has resulted in individuals becoming stranded in what is known as the "suicide lanes." To address this issue, one proposal suggests extending walk times at existing signals.
Another proposal involves implementing a "Z Crossing."
"Instead of pedestrians attempting to cross directly from one side to the other... a person will cross to the median at the intersection," he explained. "Once on the median, they will take a short walk to the opposite corner of the intersection. While not a long distance, this provides a safe haven." The walking distance is minimal, and the pedestrian will be oriented in the correct direction for crossing.
A third option is the construction of a pedestrian bridge. However, feedback from seminars indicated limited support from the general public. Concerns revolved around the potential inefficiency of poorly designed pedestrian bridges, rendering them unused.
"If the process of ascending, crossing, and descending takes too long or requires too much effort, people will be deterred," he cautioned. To address this, Sloboden suggested incorporating elevators. Some of these elevators could be linked to a hotel on one side of the road and connected to a structure on the opposite side.
CONCLUSION
The presentation included three suggestions covering short-, medium-, and long-term coordination with FDOT:
• In the short term (0-1 year), revise the context class and implement interim improvements.
• In the medium term (1-4 years), develop a preferred concept, introduce context classification design changes, and prioritize project(s) for funding.
• In the long term (4-10 years), establish a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) process. This process involves a comprehensive study evaluating social, economic, and environmental impacts associated with proposed transportation improvements. The goal is to enable FDOT to decide on the type, location, and conceptual design that aligns with the project's intended purpose and requirements.
(Next: Addressing housing needs.)