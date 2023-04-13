The east side of Citrus County is about to get more love.
Members of the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) agreed Wednesday to spread the tourism money and advertising wealth around to the Inverness area, which has felt neglected for years.
The manatees along the Crystal River waterways will likely still get the lion’s share of the advertising dollar. That, after all, is the county’s global claim to fame.
“The only thing we have in this county that is unique is manatees – period, full stop,” County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis said at Wednesday’s council meeting.
But Citrus County is much more than that, she said, and cited the lakes, air-boating, fishing and biking that draw tourists to Inverness.
“I personally will push for everything that we can do to help the eastside,” she said.
Inverness City Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer is the TDC’s lone eastside representative on the board.
Davis told her to find someone in her area with an interest in tourism and have them apply to the board.
And she asked Hepfer to get with her council and come up with a large-scale capital plan to benefit the eastside.
Hepfer said the city gets thousands of people downtown for events. Yet when it comes to advertising, it gets a small blurb about bicycles on the trail.
Hepfer said she knows the TDC does focus on eastside events but what she hears from the public, “it’s all manatees, salt-water fishing and Crystal River.”
“We’re all part of Citrus County and we’re all in this together,” she said.
The county’s tourist (or bed) tax is levied on people who stay at hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term rentals. The tax is mostly borne by tourists and has no impact on residents.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays, at Tuesday’s commission meeting, suggested the TDC start thinking ‘big picture,’ and spend the money on $2 million to $3 million projects to benefit the county.
“We can’t just keep spending in the same direction,” Bays told the board. “We’re going to have to diversify our way of thinking.”
For example, county commissioners recently voted to award Save Crystal River $250,000 to help that nonprofit continue its Kings Bay Restoration Project.
And on Tuesday, they voted 3-2 to allocate $98,000 toward a new monkey habitat on Monkey Island on the Homosassa River.
Denise Anderson, director of the nonprofit Friends of Manatees, agrees with Bays.
“It is time for the county’s tourism officials to start thinking bigger and spreading its tourism tax money to all parts of Citrus County and not just Crystal River,” Anderson said in an email to the Chronicle. “To many people who live and own businesses in Citrus County, it does appear that you favor Crystal River and the manatee tour companies.
“Citrus County has a wide variety of lovely places to see and things to do for visitors and people thinking of moving here,” Anderson added.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
