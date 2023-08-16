Much of the Aug. 15 Inverness City Council meeting appeared to focus on the issue of cups; specifically, those distributed during downtown events that are meant for holding alcoholic beverages.
The topic was first brought up during the public hearing section of the regular meeting agenda by Suzanna Fix. She suggested that instead of assigning city employees the task of distributing the cups, that it might be something the city should encourage downtown businesses to be responsible for handling.
Interestingly enough, City Manager Eric Williams pointed out, this was the first item on his agenda he was going to speak on as an update to the “Entertainment District Program.”
“Although I don’t like to use the word ‘control,’ it is a utilization of the control of the cups,” he said. Right now, he added, the city has a supply of cups that should last the rest of the fiscal year. As for whether the city should relinquish control to the downtown businesses that participate, Williams was not in support of that. “I’d be careful at the moment because we haven’t perfected it yet.”
Williams was supported in that by Councilman Gene Davis, who appreciates the idea of the cups being used as a method of control. Williams added to that by stating he and his predecessor spoke often on the topic.
There are benefits having the city maintain control, according to Williams, and one of those is the fact the cups serve as a marketing tool for the city. The city manager said it could be possible in the future to have advertising on the cups. He also touted the range of the cups, stating he had come across a cup in a different community in Citrus County that he did not name.