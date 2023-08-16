Much of the Aug. 15 Inverness City Council meeting appeared to focus on the issue of cups; specifically, those distributed during downtown events that are meant for holding alcoholic beverages.

The topic was first brought up during the public hearing section of the regular meeting agenda by Suzanna Fix. She suggested that instead of assigning city employees the task of distributing the cups, that it might be something the city should encourage downtown businesses to be responsible for handling.

