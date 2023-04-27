Inverness Cultural Heritage Council announces 2023 scholarship winners

The Inverness Cultural Heritage Council (ICHC) is awarding three $1,000 scholarships to Citrus County students for the third year in a row: Chase Watkins and Jackson Tessmer of Citrus High School, and Kelie Shah of Lecanto High School.
The scholarship supports students interested in pursuing humanities-related education or career paths. ICHC chose these students based on their goals in the realm of history and the humanities, in addition to other remarkable qualifications, as written in their essays about the importance of the humanities in our society today, and why they have chosen to pursue their field of study.