An alleged dog attack Tuesday in Inverness led Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers to a deplorable scene in which an Inverness couple were living in a tent outside of a dilapidated RV with a minor in their custody, according to arrest reports obtained Friday.
Now, Steven Oliver, 52, and Shannon Leigh Oliver, 49, each face 11 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Their bonds are $24,000 each.
According to Deputy Richard Vieira’s Jan. 24 arrest report, deputies were called to the 10300 block of East Patience Lane to assist animal control officers with a reported dog attack.
When Vieira arrived animal control officers told him they were going to seize three adult dogs after they attacked a neighbor down the street from the Olivers.
While taking the dogs, animal control officers saw that the animals, including five puppies and three additional adult dogs, were living in “deplorable conditions” and had no current vaccinations for the six adult dogs, according to records.
The dogs had been living in a dilapidated RV covered with feces and flies, according to records. matter.
There was also a strong odor of ammonia within the RV, Vieira noted in the report.
Both Steven and Shannon Leigh Oliver were living in tents outside the RV with a minor child. There was no 24-hour access to running water or electricity, according to records.
Vieira wrote the family was living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, citing an open area exposed with human feces.
There was also no sanitary area for cooking or preparing food, he reported.
The dishes, which included plates, pots and pans, were dirty with bacteria growing on them, Vieira said in his report.
The area in which the family was living, Vieira reported, had exposed electrical wires, which “heavily increased the potential for fire.”
The minor was also sleeping inside the tent with blankets covered in dog feces and urine. The minor was registered in Florida Virtual School, but had no access to a computer or internet. The minor was being taught by the defendants when they could, Vieira reported.
The Department of Children and Families was called to the scene in which investigators told deputies, “the defendants could not meet the basic and essential needs” of adequately caring for the child, according to records.
Both Steven and Shannon Leigh Oliver tested positive for methamphetamines, MDMA and THC. They were both transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility.
According to court records, they both had their first court appearance Thursday. They are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 10 before Judge Joel Fritton.
This is the second instance in recent months in which an adult was charged with animal cruelty and child neglect.
On Dec. 7, CCSO deputies took 38-year-old Shannon Marie Morgan of Beverly Hill into custody, charging her with 12 counts of animal cruelty charges and one count of child neglect.
According to CCSO spokeswoman Sydney Hudson, deputies were sent to the Beverly Hills home regarding an animal cruelty complaint.
When entering the home sheriff’s office personnel were overwhelmed by the pungent smell of ammonia.
“They initially observed several cages and glass aquariums containing snakes and rodents but also saw rats and cats running freely in the home,” Hudson said. “It was blatantly obvious; these animals were deprived of all their basic necessities.”
The build-up of fecal matter and urine in the house and cages caused an infestation of flies, roaches and other bugs, Hudson said. As CCSO personnel moved throughout the house, officials were taken aback by the other deplorable conditions such as trash, dirty dishes and rotten food scattered all throughout the residence, causing more roaches and flies to pervade the area.
After moving into one of the bedrooms, deputies observed two more cages: one containing a ferret and another a dog. The ferret’s cage was littered with urine and feces and the dog’s cage was too small, Hudson said. Both animals were deprived of food and water.
Entering the second bedroom, occupied by a juvenile, the trash was built up over the floor, creating a habitat for insects. The mattress was also covered with roaches, Hudson said. Blood was seen on the floor created by the loose cats eating a rat.
When officials entered the third bedroom of the home, they located approximately 50 rodents in cages in addition to more than 300 other rodents roaming freely, Hudson said.
CCSO animal control officers removed seven cats, one dog and one ferret from the home, Hudson said. The house, which was secured for further investigation, was eventually demolished by the county.