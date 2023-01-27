CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

An alleged dog attack Tuesday in Inverness led Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers to a deplorable scene in which an Inverness couple were living in a tent outside of a dilapidated RV with a minor in their custody, according to arrest reports obtained Friday.

Now, Steven Oliver, 52, and Shannon Leigh Oliver, 49, each face 11 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Their bonds are $24,000 each.

Steven James Oliver

Oliver 

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Shannon Leigh Oliver

Oliver 

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.