City of Inverness

In October, Inverness held its first annual Country Jam, an event that replaced the city’s annual Cooter Festival, which had grown stale and saw declining visitors to the event. Local artists such as Ricky Lynn and national stars, including Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw, performed at the inaugural event.

 Jeff Bryan / Chronicle staff

Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last.

Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.