Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last.
Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
Pritchard told the council that he will approach the Citrus County Tourist Development Council during its next meeting Jan. 11 and ask that it match the amount Inverness puts toward the event later this year.
“I lost a lot more money than I thought I was,” he told the council. “I cannot continue with this unless I get some support.”
Some of the council members said they will also attend the TDC meeting to show Pritchard support and send a message to the TDC that the Country Jam has positive economic impact on the county. Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer is a member of the TDC board, representing Inverness.
Pritchard told the council that 4,500 people came to Inverness over the three days of live country music. Only 10% came from Citrus County, he said, with the rest from across Florida and 23 other states. Ticket prices varied.
Pritchard and the council had planned for the promoter to hold the Country Jam three consecutive years. Pritchard had told the council he expected to lose money the first year, hopefully break even the second year, and for the event to be profitable by the third year.
While none of the council members proposed giving Pritchard more money, there was consensus to work with Pritchard and grant his other requests.
• Moving the date of the event to a weekend earlier in October. This would reduce the number of competing events and allow the city to combine the events at the Depot District. The city and Pritchard held the 2022 event Oct. 28-30.
• Holding the event only at Liberty Park instead of both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks. This would allow for other events to occur in tandem and support of the Country Jam.
• Shifting the Country Jam from a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday event to a Saturday and Sunday event.
• Garnering grant/financial support from the Tourist Development Council.
City Manager Eric Williams said changes are to expected after holding an event for the first time.
Williams told the Chronicle that costs had risen significantly from the point of approving the partnership with Pritchard in the summer to when it was held in October.
Williams said that without TDC help, Pritchard could only hope to sell more tickets in October 2023 to shore up his losses, “but he can’t rest on that.”
The new event replaces the city’s annual Cooter Festival, which saw a declining attendance, spurring the council to try something new. The city typically spent in excess of $100,000 to hold the Cooter Festival.
Williams said the hope is that the TDC partners with the city in hosting the country jam, but if the TDC declines and also refuses Pritchard financial help, “we’ll still have a music event, just not this one.”
Williams said the city could hold a free entry, one-day music event and that the city’s July 3, 2022, celebration showed there was public interest when it attracted about 10,000 spectators to the depot district.
Mayor Bob Plaisted said he was in favor of doing what it takes to attract people to the city and marketing Inverness on a national level.
Councilman Gene Davis said he was in favor “of options” and wanted to see the financial impacts of the Country Jam.
Hepfer said not everyone will be pleased with the jam’s music theme, but “we don’t need to switch horses in mid-stream.”
Newly elected Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich asked if the jam had to be country music.
Councilwoman Linda Bega said the city offers a multitude and variety of events to residents and one event should not take center stage.
Pritchard said he hoped the Country Jam continued.
“I hope it happens whether it’s with me or someone else,” he said.