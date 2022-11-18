Inverness Councilman David Ryan bid a farewell to city residents and fellow council members Tuesday, Nov. 15, as an elected official.
Ryan lost his election bid for another four-year term Nov. 8. He was appointed nine years ago after serving on the city’s code enforcement board and ran unopposed until this month.
A tearful Ryan at the end of Tuesday’s council meeting at city hall said he had served the city residents “to the best of my abilities.”
“It has been an honor to serve with you all,” he told his fellow council members.
Inverness resident Crystal Lizanich won more votes for the council Seat 1 position than either Ryan and a third contender, John Labriola.
Ryan was a councilman while the city created the Depot District and the city vastly improved Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks as well as Whispering Pines Park. He also supported successful endeavors to revitalize the downtown, attract business, and provide improved infrastructure to areas of the city that were without.
Ryan thanked Lizanich for running a “civil and good campaign.”
Mayor Bob Plaisted, who won reelection this November, described Ryan as a “great asset” to the council and city.
Council Gene Davis said Ryan was dedicated to the job and always represented the city in a positive light at city and county functions and community boards.
Council president Cabot McBride said Ryan will be missed.
“You have done a tremendous job here,” McBride said, describing Ryan as a “kind of person you can count on.”
McBride said Ryan is leaving Inverness “a better place to live” than when he took office nine years ago.
Lizanich took the public podium during the meeting and thanked Ryan for not making the council race about personal attacks and said that she had “big shoes to fill.”
“I hope all the best for you,” she said. “You’re really a sweet guy. You made campaigning a pleasure.”
She closed by telling Ryan “I hope to be half the councilman you are.”
Lizanich will be sworn into office next month.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.