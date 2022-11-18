Inverness Councilman David Ryan bid a farewell to city residents and fellow council members Tuesday, Nov. 15, as an elected official.

Ryan lost his election bid for another four-year term Nov. 8. He was appointed nine years ago after serving on the city’s code enforcement board and ran unopposed until this month.

David Ryan

Ryan

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal Lizanich

Lizanich

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.