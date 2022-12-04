A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time.
The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a nation-wide growing popularity in keeping chickens as pets and producing eggs.
The issue arose this fall when city resident Lea Cruz wanted to buy a chicken coop and raise chickens, but first approached the city council before investing in a coop.
The city council directed staff to create a proposed ordinance allowing for the birds, but with limitations to protect neighbors who may not want to hear the birds or were concerned about ensuring the chickens’ living space regularly cleaned.
The council requested a few changes as well as directing staff to incorporate proposals by the city’s planning and zoning board.
The changes in the modified proposed ordinance includes:
• Reducing the maximum height of the chicken coop to 6 feet from the previous 8 feet.
• The minimal parcel size to own chickens would be 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres.
• Striking from the proposed ordinance “the resident is responsible for finding
appropriate homes for the chickens” and replace that with “the resident is responsible for appropriate disposition of the chickens.”
• Adding “waste materials shall be initially stored in an enclosed container prior to beneficial reuse onsite or authorized offsite disposal.”
• Applicants for a free chicken permit must show they are familiar with the UF/IFAS Extension Service educational material for raising chickens.
The council approved unanimously the proposed ordinance during its first of two hearings, with the changes, and are expected to approve it during its second and final hearing.
Some of the existing rules the council wanted to remain in the ordinance included:
• The ordinance would limit flocks to four hens and not allow male chickens, or roosters.
• The proposed ordinance also limits the chickens to residential properties with single-family homes. The residents must apply for a one-time, free permit.
• Applying and receiving a permit to keep chickens grants city representative to give notice and inspect the chicken area.
• The chickens may be kept only for personal use and not commercial purposes. No selling of the chickens or eggs (regardless of which came first to the owner) or manure would be allowed. Chickens shall not be slaughtered on the property.
• Those wanting chickens must provide both a coop and chicken run and the maximum combined area must not exceed 200 square feet. The coop and run must be at least 7 1/2 feet from the rear property line and at least 20 feet from any side street, according to the proposed ordinance. The coop and run must be at least 25 feet from any residential structure on a neighboring lot.
• The coop and run must be surrounded by an opaque wall or fence 6 feet in height. A chain link fence would not meet that criteria, according to proposed ordinance.
• The city can revoke a chicken permit if the owner violates the proposed ordinance.
• The ordinance would not allow owners to release chickens to free range during which they might henpeck neighbors.
Also on the city’s agenda, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to present Inverness’ quarterly crime report and the Key Training is slated to provide the council with an update about its use of the City Garden.
City Manager Eric Williams will also give updates about various city capital projects and services.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at city hall, 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.