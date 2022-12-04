Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time.

The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a nation-wide growing popularity in keeping chickens as pets and producing eggs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.