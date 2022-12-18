Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Plans for one of Inverness’ smallest downtown commercial lots are again becoming smaller.

The Inverness council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a change to a developer’s agreement with the city, reducing the 2020 building plans with a three-story building and 3,000 square-feet of office space per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.