Plans for one of Inverness’ smallest downtown commercial lots are again becoming smaller.
The Inverness council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a change to a developer’s agreement with the city, reducing the 2020 building plans with a three-story building and 3,000 square-feet of office space per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Former county commissioner Scott Adams bought the 0.12-acre commercial site in 2018, and originally planned a six-story building at the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square.
Last month Adams submitted new plans for the smaller two-story building to the city’s Community Development Department.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Due to the small lot size, the city identified stormwater and parking as a problem. To remedy that, the city and Adams created an agreement for Adams to pay a one-time $25,000 fee for the use of existing downtown parking for employees.
Adams also agreed to provide 188 linear feet of a French drain to address stormwater runoff.
Based on the reduction in the proposed building’s square-footage, the city staff will ask the council to reduce the one-time parking fee to $12,500. The French drain dimensions would remain the same.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 212 W. Main St.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.