An Inverness business wanting to display its used merchandise outdoors to attract customers won’t have that option much longer if the city council approves a move to shutter that marketing option.
The council Tuesday will have its first of two readings on the proposed ordinance.
As part of the council’s agenda packet, City Manager Eric Williams wrote the council members that
“There are some resale establishments that store merchandise outside of the store and into the parking lot overnight.”
Williams cited one building in the city as an example and showed a photo of used material taking space in the parking lot.
“The owner of this building was presented with a courtesy letter, followed by a notice of violation for unsanitary conditions. After continued noncompliance the case was scheduled for a special magistrate hearing,” Williams wrote.
Williams said the city presented its code that requires “exterior property and premises shall be maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition. The occupant shall keep that part of the exterior property that such occupant occupies or controls in a clean and sanitary condition.”
Williams wrote that “the magistrate ruled against the city stating that although the storage was unsightly, he didn’t see it as unsanitary.
Williams said that the proposed ordinance was “careful not to obstruct existing businesses with daily new merchandise displays, while providing code compliance staff with the violation language necessary to clean up certain resale operations.”
The proposed ordinance reads:
Any business in commercial or Central Business District may display merchandise outdoors as an accessory use, subject to the following requirements:
*The condition of the displayed merchandise must be new. Used or resale items must be kept in a completely enclosed building.
*The maximum area for outdoor display of merchandise shall be 150 square feet.
*Merchandise may only be displayed during the hours of business operation. All merchandise shall be moved indoors when the business is closed.
*Merchandise exempt from this subsection shall include Propane tanks that are secured and locked, vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment, building and farm supplies.
*Nurseries and garden centers shall be exempt from this subsection.
Also during the meeting, Williams is scheduled to provide updates about:
• The Wayfind Sign Community Meeting
• White Lake Dr. Restoration
• Big Bass & Bluegrass BBQ
• St. Patrick's Celebration events
The city council will hold its regularly scheduled public hearing 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 212 West Main St. at the Inverness Government Center.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.