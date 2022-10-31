The Inverness City Council will decide whether to write off a near $54,000 lien on property the owner now wants to sell.
The hefty lien’s origins date back to Oct. 7, 2019 when a city code enforcement inspector cited property owner, Gregory Pinto for violating overgrowth standards at his Poplar Avenue property.
According to City Manager Eric Williams, Pinto found a company that would remove the overgrowth from the city’s right-of-way and informed the code enforcement officer, and assumed that was the end of it. Instead, the case was passed on to a special magistrate hearing on Nov. 1, 2019 and Pinto was given 30 days to fix the violation or face a $50 per day fine.
Recently, someone wanting to buy Pinto’s property on Poplar Avenue contacted Pinto and also did a title search. The interested buyer contacted Pinto and told him about the lien.
Williams said the city and Pinto have reached a settlement agreement of $700 to release the lien.
Williams told the Chronicle the $700 covers the city’s costs for initiating the lean, magistrate, and other associated work connected to the case.
In other business, the Council will discuss:
Christmas comes a little more into focus as the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce makes its request for its Annual Christmas Parade in Inverness.
“We are pleased to work with you once again on the Chamber’s Inverness Christmas Parade,” wrote Josh Wooten, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, to the city council.
“This is truly a signature event for the City of Inverness and the community families,” he wrote.
This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the World 2022.”
City Manager Eric Williams will recommend the council approve the request. Although the route of the parade is within the city, the city must still get FDOT permission to close Main Street.
“We are excited to proceed without delay to assist in securing the proper approvals and FDOT permit for the closure of a portion of Highway 44 through the City,” Williams wrote his council bosses.
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 10 with staging for the parade to start at 8:30 a.m. at Citrus High School and to start at noon. The program will follow its traditional route on Main Street and turn to finish at Highland Boulevard.
Thousands of area residents typically attend the event.
Williams said that the city’s first inverness Country Jam won’t have attendance records immediately available, but initial indications are that the three-day event was successful.
Williams said thousands of people attended and that all of the county’s hotels were fully booked. He said he would provide more details as they become available. The event was a public/private venture with Pro Event Tours Management.
The city council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.