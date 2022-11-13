The inverness City Council will consider an ordinance that would allow some residents to keep chickens in their backyards, but only if property owners agree to a long pecking order of compliances.
The issue arose this fall when city resident Lea Cruz wanted to buy a chicken coop and raise chickens, but first approached the city council before investing in a coop.
With growing national interest in raising backyard chickens, the city council directed staff to create a proposed ordinance allowing for the birds, but with limitations to protect neighbors who might otherwise claim foul because of quality of life and property value concerns.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Earlier this month the city’s planning and zoning commission members flocked behind a proposed ordinance and recommended to the city council its approval.
But the proposal requires a litany of requirements of residents if they want chickens to rule the roost in a portion of their yards.
The ordinance would limit flocks to four hens and not allow male chickens, or roosters.
The proposed ordinance also limits the chickens to residential properties with single=family homes. The residents must apply for a one-time, free permit. Applying and receiving a permit to keep chickens grants city representative to give notice and inspect the chicken area.
If a home has waterfront property and can’t meet the ordinance’s rear yard dimensional standards for a coop and chicken run, the homeowner can apply to keep chickens on a side yard if it meets dimensional requirements.
The chickens may be kept only for personal use and not commercial purposes. No selling of the chickens or eggs (regardless of which came first to the owner) or manure would be allowed. Chickens shall not be slaughtered on the property.
Those wanting chickens must provide both a coop and chicken run and the maximum combined area must not exceed 200 square feet. The coop and run must be at least 7 1/2 feet from the rear property line and at least 20 feet from any side street, according to the proposed ordinance. The coop and run must be at least 25 feet from any residential structure on a neighboring lot.
The coop and run must be surrounded by an opaque wall or fence 6 feet in height. A chain link fence would not meet that criteria, according to proposed ordinance.
The city can revoke a chicken permit if the owner violates the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance would not allow owners to release chickens to free range during which they might henpeck neighbors.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at city hall, 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.