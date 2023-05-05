As costs to maintain an aging Whispering Pines Park continue to rise, the Inverness City Council is embracing a proposal for a small RV and camper site on the grounds to generate some park revenues. Council members are also embracing the idea that someone else might pay for it.
That thinking is what’s behind the City Council’s plan Wednesday when it takes up the county’s Tourist Development Council’s invitation to come to its next meeting and present how the city would spend TDC money to attract more tourism and revenues for local businesses. The TDC made the same invitation to Crystal River.
The TDC has about $700,000 that it’s raised through the county’s bed tax and earmarked to now fund capital projects here.
Inverness council members think an RV and camper park at Whispering Pines is an ideal plan and a way to invest TDC money.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams told the council that the relatively small RV park, of maybe 100 sites, would benefit the city because it would attract people, who will spend money here, allow visitors to stay longer than only a day for park events, and benefit the TDC and the county because RV visitors would, in turn, pay bed taxes while in the park.
“Here’s a market that no one in Citrus County has invested in," Williams said about an RV facility in a park.
He said that Whispering Pines was an “untapped resource” and that building an RV park nestled inside the near 300-acre Whispering Pines park was a “big opportunity.”
The park’s ballfields host dozens of teams during many tournaments at the park. Williams said that a growing interest in baseball and softball does not look like it’s going to wane anytime soon.
Often multi-day events, Williams said he wants participants and their families to stay for the full tournament, regardless of whether their teams are out of the competition.
Catering to travel leagues is big business, he told the City Council this week as members discussed their planned financial request of the TDC.
The park also has a large swimming pool, a splash pad, playgrounds, and other court attractions that would attract RV and camper visitors, Williams said.
The City Council also plans to ask the TDC for $150,000 annually to market the city. Currently, the city pays its own marketing costs.
The park is owned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, and the state agency leases the land to Inverness.
Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.
Williams said this is a good time to get the TDC involved in city projects. While the TDC has funded projects in Crystal River to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Inverness has yet to see any significant TDC help.
Williams said he’s envisioning about 100 individual RV pads offering utility services. He said the park has a ballfield that could be converted into the facility.
Councilman Gene Davis, who also owns an RV, said that RV traveling has become so popular that he and his wife have to make reservations at state and local parks several months in advance.
State parks see the potential revenues from RV staying and camping and are offering the service. State parks offer more than 50 campgrounds for RVs, campers, and tents, according to Floridastateparks.org.
RV and camper ownership has increased during the past several years, as well as the length of time RV and camper owners are staying and how often they leave home annually to visit vacation attractions, according to Global Commercial Real Estate Services.
Parks generate only about a third of their budgets from entry fees,
Campsite prices vary from $16 to $42 a night depending on the park, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Cabin prices vary from $30 to $160 a night. Visitors pay a nonrefundable $6.70 reservation fee (per reservation, not per night) when making a reservation online or through the call center.
John Pricher is the director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau.
Of the 5% the TDC collects through the local county bed tax, 1% goes to capital projects, Pricher said.
Pricher said the TDC would first have to ask its lawyers if the TDC money could be used for an RV park.
“(But) a project where everybody wins is the most exciting to the TDC,” he said. “I’m interested in seeing all of their ideas.”
The Citrus County Visitors Bureau assists the TDC with its budget and marketing.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Davis about the proposed RV and camper site at Whispering Pines.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer, who also is a TDC board member representing Inverness, said that this is the kind of rejuvenation the 40-year-old Whispering Pines Park needs.
Mayor Bob Plaisted said the RV and camper project would be a win/win for everyone involved.
Williams said the RV facility, including utility and other amenities, would cost between about $1.2 million and $1.5 million.
Councilman Cabot McBride said that the way parks are used today and what taxpayers expect is changing.
McBride said he used to coach his sons at Whispering Pines Park and now watch his grandchildren play there.
“Things have changed. Times have changed,” he said during this week’s council meeting. “People … deserve a return on their investment.”
Given that about 95% of the visitors to Whispering Pines park don’t live in Inverness, McBride said, “I think we’re on the right track here.”