As costs to maintain an aging Whispering Pines Park continue to rise, the Inverness City Council is embracing a proposal for a small RV and camper site on the grounds to generate some park revenues. Council members are also embracing the idea that someone else might pay for it.

That thinking is what’s behind the City Council’s plan Wednesday when it takes up the county’s Tourist Development Council’s invitation to come to its next meeting and present how the city would spend TDC money to attract more tourism and revenues for local businesses. The TDC made the same invitation to Crystal River.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.