The Inverness City Council held off Tuesday in accepting a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant agreement that would earmark more than $20 million in state monies for municipal utilities in South Highlands.
The sticking point was the city’s share of the project totaling $11,148,750.
“I’m just kind of cautious on the money and where we’re getting it from,” said Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich.
This is how the council got to hesitating on signing off on the grant agreement, although the council would not have to pay its share until the city started spending money for the septic-to-sewer project.
The Florida Department Environmental protection agreed to give Inverness a grant (called the Protecting Florida Together Grant) for $11,148,750.
But with rising construction and labor costs and supply problems, City Manager Eric Williams told the council that the grant wasn’t enough.
So city officials and representatives met with the FDEP and the state agency agreed to give the city an additional $10 million through its Springs Restoration Fund. With the additional funding the total awarded grant amount was increased to $21,148,750.
Despite the additional $10 million, the city’s share remained at $11,148,750 in matching funds.
Williams told the council that signing off on the agreement doesn’t bind the city to spending any money. The project will also take many years to complete.
The $32.3 million project would involve 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and another 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines, and 14 powered lift stations to provide 751 residential family lots municipal sewer services.
Also as part of the plan, nine miles of road and rights of way are expected to be impacted and the city will have to buy five properties to install the lift stations.
But Councilwoman president Linda Bega said she also was concerned with how the city will come up with its share.
Williams said that typically municipalities raise money for utilities using special assessments, borrowing against projected revenues, or a combination of the two. In addition, Williams said the city’s utility department has its own savings and can use some of that money to help.
To alleviate council fears, Williams said he would come back during the council’s next meeting in two weeks and present some of the city’s options to ensure it has the money for its share.
Councilman Cabot McBride said he supported septic-to-sewer projects, but was also concerned about the cost. He also asked Williams if the city waits two weeks would that jeopardize getting the grants.
“Williams replied, “You have a little time, but not forever.”
But Williams also warned that despite the grants, the cost of the project will be unknown until the bids are opened. That’s because costs are fluctuating from week to week.
Also in city business, the council annually selects its president and vice president in March. Historically, the council president and vice president positions are filled following a rotation system so each member will be council president at least once during their four-year term, said City Clerk Susan Jackson. But the council can break with that tradition if it chooses, she said.
The council elected Bega as its president and Jacque Hepfer as vice president.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.