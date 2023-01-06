As the Inverness City Council members face the new year, the Citrus County Chronicle asked each to name their top three priorities for 2023 for the city.
The council members opted to list their political priorities during the council’s most recent public meeting.
Newly elected Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich cited some of the issues she ran on this past November as to what she’d like to get accomplished in 2023.
Lizanich said she wanted to see the city’s agenda and website more accessible and for the public to have easy access to the city’s recorded public meetings. Currently, the city clerk makes those audio and video recordings available via email upon request.
Council president Cabot McBride said his goals for the city include a focus on taking inefficient septic tanks off line and hooking as many homes and businesses possible to municipal sewer services.
“We need to keep our lakes beautiful,” he said, referring to the issue of septic tanks allowing more unwanted nutrients into groundwater than wastewater treatment plants.
He also said he wanted the city to continue its focus on the arts and supports artistic efforts.
The city council this week approved a zoning change to allow artists in residential/professional areas to live and create art in their homes along with using some of the space for retail sales.
The council also enthusiastically supports the city’s annual arts festival and public arts endeavors.
“You can see the trajectory of the (city’s) arts,” he said. “keep the accelerator on this.”
McBride also said he wanted the city to keep pushing the state to properly maintain the Withlacoochee State Trail and help the city with its trail connector efforts.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said her goals include keeping Inverness an affordable place to live. She also wants the city to continue its focus on making infrastructure a priority.
City officials aggressively sought grants during the past two years to provide water and wastewater services to local businesses and residents, along with preparing infrastructure for future growth.
Councilwoman Linda Bega said her priorities for 2023 were for the city to continue its septic to sewer efforts and ways to fund those projects.
Another focus, she said, was to continue the city’s work to try and find ways to fund road paving projects.
Councilman Gene Davis said he wants to see more employment opportunities in the city and that will enhance the quality of life in the city.
His goal this year is again to reduce the tax millage and best utilize the city’s assets to save residents money.
He also wants to enhance the city’s recreational opportunities, including Wallace Brooks Park with the city’s planned beach there and the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Mayor Bob Plaisted cited the city’s work in developing its arts program, saying, “I see the great steps we’re taking.”
He also said he was pleased with the Valerie Theatre’s direction and wanted the city to continue with its efforts for septic to sewer projects.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.