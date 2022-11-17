Inverness chicken ordinance

The inverness City Council on Tuesday made revisions to the first draft of a proposed ordinance to permit Inverness residents to own backyard chickens, giving its staff a pecking order listing what it wanted in backyard fowl oversight.

The proposed ordinance, which the council reviewed during its first reading Tuesday, Nov. 15, would limit single-family homes to four chickens, no roosters, and would require a chicken coop, chicken run, and would dictate distances between the coop and property line with neighbors.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.