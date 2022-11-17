Following tweaks, additions, and scratches to the first draft of a proposed ordinance to permit Inverness residents to own backyard chickens, the city council gave its staff a pecking order listing what it wanted in backyard fowl oversight.
The proposed ordinance, which the council reviewed during its first reading Tuesday, Nov. 15, would limit single-family homes to four chickens, no roosters, and would require a chicken coop, chicken run, and would dictate distances between the coop and property line with neighbors.
The council also agreed those city residents wanting to keep chickens will first need to apply to the city for a free permit, which the city could revoke if the chicken owner doesn’t comply with the ordinance and neighbors complain the chickens are leaving them hen pecked.
While each council member had their own concern and asked for changes, they all agreed that a permit was essential if the backyard chicken experiment was to avoid running afoul of orderly neighborhoods and cooperative neighbors.
“The permit comes before the egg,” cracked Councilwoman Linda Bega during the ordinance discussion and referring to the age-old question of which came first, the chicken or the egg.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer proposed a sunset clause by which the ordinance would sunset and no longer allow chickens unless the council renewed it. She said the sunset would allow the city a speedy off ramp if backyard chickens were becoming a nuisance.
“I see this going one of two ways,” she said of the project. “Good or bad.”
But City Manager Eric Williams said while the council could revisit the ordinance whenever it wanted, people would be investing time and money into their chicken projects and property owners would have expectations to continue owning them.
Some of the changes the council members wanted was a 6-foot height limit on chicken coops since the fence requirement was for 6 feet. Previously, the proposed ordinance would have allowed 8-foot-high coop.
The proposed ordinance will also include a minimum square footage for single family home properties wanting to raise chickens. The next version of the proposed ordinance would require the parcel would need to be at least 7,500 square feet.
A quarter acre is almost 11,000 square feet.
Bega also suggested people with more acreage should be allowed more than four chickens.
Council president Cabot McBride asked Greg Rice, the city’s community development director. how he settled on a four-hen limit.
Rice responded that his research found that four hens could supply a family of four with eggs.
That, however does not take into account that once a chicken reaches 3 or more years old, egg production tends to drop significantly. Chickens also often stop laying eggs when they molt or when there is less daylight.
The city staff will return with a revised ordinance proposal next month for a second and final reading.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.