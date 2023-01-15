The Inverness city council will consider Tuesday whether it’s time to overhaul the city’s signs directing visitors to popular community destinations.
The price of the signage study, as to how they should look, where they should be posted, and to which destinations, would cost $46,000.
The wayfinding signs currently in place in the city are based on a 2003 study and were periodically updated, although some sign need repair or replacement, City Manager Eric Williams wrote in the city’s agenda.
In 2017, a new wayfinding sign package was presented by GAI Consultants, he added, and the plan included a color-coded palette for multiple sign categories.
The proposal was never implemented, but the 5-year-old plan can still serve as a template to update the city’s fixed wayfinding signage, Williams said.
The contract would include several meetings with city staff and members of the public and businesses to propose designs and destinations.
The price does not include the cost of signage.
In other business, the council will review a proposal for professional services from George F. Young, Inc.
The project involves resurfacing and minor drainage improvements for 0.77 miles of city-maintained roads consisting of Washington Avenue and parts of Old Floral City Road. This segment connects Eden Drive to State Road 44.
The services proposal from George F. Young includes:
• Review and assessment of current roadway and drainage conditions.
• Preparation of plans and specifications for rehabilitation of roadways.
• Assistance with bid solicitation.
• Review of conditions during construction.
• Provide recommended action for final acceptance of construction.
The cost of the service would be $48,695.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Inverness Government Center at 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.