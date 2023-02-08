Whispering Pines Park

Whispering Pines Park pool and tennis courts.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

After much deliberation, the Inverness City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a nonbinding, 10-year management plan for the Whispering Pines Park.

The nearly 300-acre park is owned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, and the state agency leases the land to Inverness.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.