After much deliberation, the Inverness City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a nonbinding, 10-year management plan for the Whispering Pines Park.
The nearly 300-acre park is owned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, and the state agency leases the land to Inverness.
At issue is that City Manager Eric Williams included in the management plan the possibility of adding an RV park to Whispering Pines. Williams explained to council members that given that the city already has ample parks and the high cost to the city to maintain Whispering Pines, the council needed to start considering ways in which the park could generate some revenue.
The state requires a management plan, Williams told the council members, and including a potential RV park allows the city that opportunity, if that’s something the council wants to pursue later.
Williams explained that without the item in the management plan, it would be difficult to later make those changes.
Inverness taxpayers spend about $350,000 annually to keep the popular, 290-acre park running. Citrus County commissioners chip in an additional $300,000 each year. That does not include costs to Inverness for capital improvements to the park.
But council members said that constituents have told them residents want no part of an RV park at Whispering Pines.
Williams said the management plan only opens the door to potential projects, but with no obligations.
“You have the opportunity to say no to any of this,” Williams said. “This is a step in the process.”
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said, “I don’t want to turn it into a concrete mecca.”
Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich said residents opposed an RV park at Whispering Pines and “they’re worried about crime.”
The council needed to be clear that it wasn’t making any decision about an RV park at Tuesday’s meeting, Lizanich said.
While the management plan is not binding, Williams said, the city needed to start looking at revenue streams for Whispering Pines Park. An RV park would encourage Whispering Pines visitors participating in multi-day baseball events to stay longer. The RV park would also bring attention to other aspects of the park, he said.
RV camping can be an expensive hobby and those who do it usually have disposable income and will spend it, Williams said.
The RV sites would also generate county bed taxes, which would benefit county and city residents, he said.
Most of the structures in the park were built in the 1970s and the park is looking its age, Williams said. The city needs to start thinking of long-term solutions and potentials for the park.
Williams said that many state parks already offer RV and camping sites to generate income for the agency and parks.
Lizanich asked that Williams set up a workshop with the County Commission to discuss funding for the park.
Councilwoman Linda Bega said she would support the management plan as long as it was limited to an idea of potential projects and nothing more.
“You’re approving a 'what if',” Williams assured her.
Council president Cabot McBride said that taxpayers deserved a return on their investment and the council needed a management plan with a “wide territory” that would give future councils leeway with the park.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.