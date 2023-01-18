Inverness Government Center

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

As much as Inverness financially sunk into its new Depot District, downtown renovations, and overhaul of its parks and attractions during the past few years, signs to those destinations were not part of the city’s investment.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved hiring consultants to update its list of the city’s destination spots and meet with community members and elected officials and make recommendations as to wayfinding signs. That includes recommended colors of the signs, their varying sizes, lettering and placement. The study would also include gateway signs into the county seat on State Road 44 west and east and U.S. 41 north.

