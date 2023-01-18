As much as Inverness financially sunk into its new Depot District, downtown renovations, and overhaul of its parks and attractions during the past few years, signs to those destinations were not part of the city’s investment.
On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved hiring consultants to update its list of the city’s destination spots and meet with community members and elected officials and make recommendations as to wayfinding signs. That includes recommended colors of the signs, their varying sizes, lettering and placement. The study would also include gateway signs into the county seat on State Road 44 west and east and U.S. 41 north.
But the consulting work won’t come cheap at $46,000.
“It does have a bit of a sticker shock to it (when seeing the cost),” City Manager Eric Williams told his council bosses.
He reminded the council that it invested $14 million in its new Depot District, parks, and downtown, but hasn’t updated its signage since 2012.
Ana Oropeza Deywitz, with GAI Consultants, told the council members the project is complex and involves working with local representatives, Department of Transportation officials, and determining the best design, color variations based on destinations, height, and placement, based on the speed limit in the area.
Each city is unique and the consultants can’t use a cookie-cutter approach, Deywitz told the council.
“We’ve been doing this a long time,” she said. “It also takes time and time is money.”
The council hired GAI Consultants in 2017, which produced a more limited wayfinding signage study, but that plan was never implemented, Williams said. Williams was not the city manager at the time.
Councilwoman Linda Bega asked whether the 2017 study could be used instead of creating a new one for 2023.
Deywitz said GAI could use some of the work from the 2017 study, but the new study will be more extensive and go beyond only the downtown.
Williams said there were also several new destinations in the city, such as the Chamber of Commerce building, the train station café by Liberty Park, and City Garden.
The city doesn’t even have signage to its own city hall on West Main Street, Williams said.
It’s unclear what the cost will be for the construction of the signs, often with varying letter size and design and with a different color than the background color, Williams told the Chronicle. But the construction costs for the 2017 project were going to be $286,000, he said.
Deywitz said the work and all the required meetings with local representatives and DOT would be completed in four to six months.
Williams said the 2012 wayfinding signage was completed by a couple of city employees and is now severely out of date and many of the signs are aging poorly.
Mayor Bob Plaisted said that Inverness was a beautiful city but not so much the signs.
“The ugliest thing in our community are these signs,” he said of the city’s existing wayfinding signs.
Williams told the Chronicle he doesn’t have answer as to why wayfinding signage wasn’t park of the Depot District and downtown renovations, when it maybe could have been done as part of the larger project and at a cheaper price.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.