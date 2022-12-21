Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

There are again big hopes for one of the smallest commercial lots in downtown Inverness.

The Inverness City Council voted 3-0 to allow changes to its developer’s agreement, reducing the 2020 building plans for a three-story building and 3,000-square-foot office building per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.