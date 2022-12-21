There are again big hopes for one of the smallest commercial lots in downtown Inverness.
The Inverness City Council voted 3-0 to allow changes to its developer’s agreement, reducing the 2020 building plans for a three-story building and 3,000-square-foot office building per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Former county commissioner Scott Adams bought the 0.12-acre commercial site in 2018 and originally planned a six-story building at the corner of U.S. 41 and Courthouse Square.
Last month, Adams submitted new plans for the smaller two-story building to the city’s Community Development Department.
The council also agreed to allow its city manager, Eric Williams, to allow additional, modest landscaping changes or other design changes.
Adams asked the council to give Williams that authority.
Williams said that most changes that might be needed once work starts could be handled administratively.
Due to the small lot size, the city identified stormwater and parking as a problem. To remedy that, the city and Adams agreed for Adams to pay a one-time $25,000 fee for the use of existing downtown parking for employees.
Based on the reduction in the proposed building’s square footage, the city staff will ask the council to reduce the one-time parking fee to $12,500. The French drain dimensions would remain the same.
Adams said that with the economy rebounding, he was prepared to start work immediately after getting permits, which are expected in January. He expects the construction to be completed next year.
As for businesses wanting to rent space in the building, Adams said he hasn’t “committed to anybody” but there was good “appetite” for office space in the city.
Council members Gene Davis and Crystal Lizanich were absent from the meeting.
Adams told the council, “We want to thank for being so great to work with.”
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said it was exciting seeing the project move forward.
“(We’re) awaiting eagerly to see what you’re going to do,” she said.
Adams told the council, “It’s going to be a beautiful building.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.