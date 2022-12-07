Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
The basics of the ordinance allows for four hens, with no roosters allowed.
The ordinance requires that residential properties are at least 7,500 square feet, which is less than a quarter acre.
The ordinance requires that residents wanting chickens have a chicken coop and run, no higher than 6 feet, and that a 6-foot-high fence obstructs the view of the coop and run.
Greg Rice, the city’s community development director, said the ordinance tries to balance the desire of those wanting in on the growing popularity of backyard chickens and the rights of neighbors wanting quiet.
“(The) Inverness backyard chicken ordinance is set apart from other municipalities by its focus to potential neighborhood concerns,” Rice told the council.
Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich told the council she spoke with one constituent who expressed concerns that neighborhood chickens could be bitten by disease infected mosquitos and that might transfer to humans.
So Lizanich proposed requiring mosquito netting around the coops.
Council president Cabot McBride said the ordinance creates a “Taj Mahal for the chickens already” and mosquito netting would be excessive. Lizanich failed to get any support for her proposal from other council members so netting was not incorporated into the ordinance.
Councilwoman Linda Bega two weeks ago proposed allowing more chickens if a property owner had larger property, but Rice proposed leaving that out for now to see how the ordinance worked out and the issue could be revisited.
Under the ordinance, the resident is responsible for appropriate disposition of the chickens.
The new ordinance also requires that waste materials is to be stored in an enclosed container prior to beneficial reuse onsite or authorized offsite disposal.
Applicants for a free chicken permit must show they are familiar with the UF/IFAS Extension Service educational material for raising chickens. The city will provide applicants with those materials.
Those wanting chickens must apply for a one-time, free permit.
Applying and receiving a permit to keep chickens grants city representative to give notice and inspect the chicken area.
The chickens may be kept only for personal use and not commercial purposes. No selling of the chickens or eggs or manure is allowed. Chickens shall not be slaughtered on the property.
Those wanting chickens must provide both a coop and chicken run and the maximum combined area must not exceed 200 square feet. The coop and run must be at least 7 1/2 feet from the rear property line and at least 20 feet from any side street, according to the proposed ordinance. The coop and run must be at least 25 feet from any residential structure on a neighboring lot.
The city can revoke a chicken permit if the owner violates the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance would not allow owners to release chickens to free range.
The ordinance would not grandfather in those already having chickens.
Rice said he is confident most chicken owners will follow the rules.
He said that since he began working for the city three years ago, he’s never received a complaint about chickens.