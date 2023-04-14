The Inverness City Council will again Tuesday review whether to accept a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant agreement after holding off on the motion during last month’s meeting.

At issue is the grant agreement that would earmark more than $20 million in state monies for municipal utilities in South Highlands. The problem was that in order to get the $20 million in state money, the city would have to kick in about $11.1 million once work began.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.