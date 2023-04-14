The Inverness City Council will again Tuesday review whether to accept a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant agreement after holding off on the motion during last month’s meeting.
At issue is the grant agreement that would earmark more than $20 million in state monies for municipal utilities in South Highlands. The problem was that in order to get the $20 million in state money, the city would have to kick in about $11.1 million once work began.
Under the terms of the agreement, the city would not have to start spending the city’s share until work on the multi-year project began.
But the $11.1 million price tag was enough to give the council sticker shock.
“I’m just kind of cautious on the money and where we’re getting it from,” said Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich told City Manager Eric Williams.
Come Tuesday’s council public hearing, Williams will sweeten the deal.
As part of the Tuesday, public agenda, Williams said after last month’s council hesitation on the deal, Williams will announce that FDEP is adding an additional $2,667,914 toward the project.
Williams said that despite the additional nearly $2.7 million, the city’s share will not increase and remain at $11,148,750.
The total project will not be almost $35 million.
Williams and his staff will also give a presentation to better explain the city’s funding of the project and funding options.
The additional money is the second time Williams convinced the FDEP to contribute more to the project. Originally, the FDEP was planning to give the city about $10 million.
The project would involve 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and another 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines, and 14 powered lift stations to provide 751 residential family lots municipal sewer services.
Also as part of the plan, nine miles of road and rights of way are expected to be impacted and the city will have to buy five properties to install the lift stations.
*Also in city business, the council will consider the low bid for the White Lake Drive Restoration Project.
This road project will provide relief to industrial properties impacted from the historical rainfall of 2021, Williams wrote the board.
Pave-Rite, Inc. was the lowest bidder at $223,887.
The public meeting will begin 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at the Inverness Government Center, 212 West Main St., Inverness
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.