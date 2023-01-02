Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there.
The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.
The council members will vote for a second and final time to create a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/ professional zoning district.
“After completing four popular public art projects and hosting two successful art festivals, the city is engaged with local artists and would like to encourage them to live, work, and produce art in the City of Inverness,” wrote City Manager Eric Williams.
“For example, the Community Development Department has received inquiries about art studios in the areas zoned residential professional,” he wrote the council.
If approved, the art studios would require art be made inside the structure, the artist could live inside, but no more than 25 percent of the building could be used for retail and selling of the art. The artist would also be prohibited from displaying the art outside the home.
Also before the council will be the promotor of 2022’s Sunny Cooter’s Country Jam to ask for changes to next year’s event.
According to City Manager Eric Williams, Pro Tours will request Tuesday:
*To move the date of the event to a weekend earlier in October. This will reduce the number of competing events and allow the city to combine the events at the Depot District.
• Hold the country jam only at Liberty Park. This would allow for other events to occur in tandem and support of the Jam.
• Shift the country jam from a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday event to a Saturday and Sunday event.
• Look to garner grant/financial support from the Tourist Development Council.
Williams said changes are to expected after holding an event for the first time.
“The above points are part of any review and modification of an inaugural event to best hone sustainability and affordability,” Williams said. “Beyond Sunny Cooter’s Jam, staff will discuss an approach to the entire month of October that will offer more free and premium opportunities than any Cooter fest prior, and provide the flexibility of a month timeframe versus a singular weekend.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.