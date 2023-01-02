Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there.

The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Eric Williams

Williams

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.