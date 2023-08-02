The last comment Eric Williams made during the City Manager's Report at the Aug. 1 Inverness City Council regular meeting caught both council members and audience members by surprise. His announcement came at the tail end of a statement in which he praised how much has been accomplished, thanking both council members and city staff.
“Greg Rice has decided to retire,” said Williams. “And we have appreciated his time with us. He’s been an excellent part of our team.” Rice, Williams said, brought a lot of groundbreaking ideas and suggested innovations in the three years he served as the city’s community development director. “Greg will be tremendously missed.”
Williams concluded his comment regarding Rice on a light note, citing the latter’s “intimate knowledge of snow cone creation.”
From there statements of praise and gratitude flowed, starting with Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich, who thanked him for his service and how he would be missed. The other council members essentially made similar statements. Included among other comments was the fact his “door was always open” to anyone whenever a question or concern arose, and that he was very helpful in bringing answers; mention was also made that if he didn’t have an immediate answer, that he would find it and get back in short order to the person asking.
“He has only been with us for three years, but he is leaving with decades of knowledge, wisdom and experience, and he is going to be hard to replace,” said Councilman Cabot McBride. “You’ve been great for our city and we thank you, sir.”
“Enjoy your retirement,” said City Council President Linda Bega as part of a thank you to Rice.
Three people from the audience took advantage to address the City Council in the second of the two public comment opportunities, and each of them also spoke kindly of Rice. One of them also thanked Rice’s wife, complimenting her on her cooking.
“Thank you, everyone,” Rice said just before the meeting adjourned.
When asked after the meeting where he and his wife were moving to, he said they would be relocating to eastern Kentucky, where a son and his family live.