The last comment Eric Williams made during the City Manager's Report at the Aug. 1 Inverness City Council regular meeting caught both council members and audience members by surprise. His announcement came at the tail end of a statement in which he praised how much has been accomplished, thanking both council members and city staff.

“Greg Rice has decided to retire,” said Williams. “And we have appreciated his time with us. He’s been an excellent part of our team.” Rice, Williams said, brought a lot of groundbreaking ideas and suggested innovations in the three years he served as the city’s community development director. “Greg will be tremendously missed.”

