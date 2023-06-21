People whose properties are deemed eyesores by the City of Inverness have now been put on notice with the unanimous passage of Ordinance 2023-798, Offensive Accumulation, on its final adoption.
It is worded to exclude businesses that place merchandise for sale in spaces outside the actual store.
No questions to Community Development Director Greg Rice followed his presentation, with no discussion among city councilors. The only comment came from Councilman Cabot McBride, who spoke of its necessity.
“I don’t think any reasonable person … would have any question about the basis of this ordinance,” he said.
According to Rice, the situation arose because, until the passage on Tuesday, June 20, there was little the city’s code enforcement department could do to get unsightly properties cleaned up.
“We were told that yes, these properties were unsightly, but if there is no proof of a lack of sanitation, there’s nothing we can do,” said Rice. “So, we had to withdraw these cases.”
Now the city has the ability to enforce the cleaning up of properties the code enforcement department deems necessary. Should the owner (or occupant) not comply within a time period, it will be brought before the special magistrate.
“The special magistrate will then give another opportunity to comply. If this is not done, another hearing with the special magistrate will take place to determine how to further proceed. Because the city has a land development act, it has the ability to take over and clean the debris and then bill the owner (or occupant) of the property. However, that is unlikely,” Rice said.
“In my three years, we have not done that because you get into some conflict regarding property debris. We would not do that without an actual judge’s order in order to be able to do that.”
Now, with the passage of the ordinance, the “clock has been reset” for those properties in question.
However, the number of properties categorized as needing cleaning up is small. Rice said he’s been told by code enforcement that the figure is less than five.
“Most people take good care of their property,” he said.